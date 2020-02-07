You and the Law: Don't get burned by solar

Touted as a way to lower electricity charges, solar can do that, but many of the real benefits have been eaten away by major utilities making it less attractive to have a system. But that’s only part of the problem. If your system works as represented, great, your monthly bill goes down - but you are on the hook for an installation that today can cost over $20,000 or more.

The output of solar panels deteriorates yearly and they have a limited life-span. Their electronics are expensive to replace. While for some people solar works well, our office has yet to see one household installation that pencils out. It has been quite the contrary.

And if it stops working? Who are you going to call to fix it when your installer has gone bankrupt, or they refuse? Ghost Busters? That’s the evil part of solar owners who leased their systems are discovering–assured that maintenance was part of the deal-- and what prompted Southern California real estate appraiser Mike Launer to contact my office in the summer of 2018.

Solar City/Tesla

If you want to spoil your appetite, just Google Customer Service Solar City/Tesla. You will find complaint after complaint from owners who were ignored for months, first by their dealer, Solar City, and then Tesla who bought the failing company. That was Mike Launer’s experience as well.