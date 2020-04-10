You and the Law: Coronavirus has a silver lining for families

Brodsky understands the psychology of fear that leads to this, and recommends, “Just buying a little more than you normally would to make sure you are secure in your needs. For example, if you usually buy one gallon of milk, sure, buy two, but you do not need to buy 50 quarts of things like oat or almond milk, which has a long shelf life and has vanished from supermarket shelves.

“This deprives others of a needed item. We must think of each other at a time like this. Also, the money spent hoarding groceries or toilet paper might very well be needed for some other purpose, so it makes good sense personally to be reasonable.”

For anyone furloughed or who has lost a job due to this pandemic, “Do not delay in applying for relief programs, especially those relating to mortgage payments, rent, car payments, car insurance, home insurance, student loans, any other loan payments or credit card debt. Almost every company is offering some form of relief, and you should take it.”

He underscores the importance of being proactive where loans are concerned: “Call them before you get behind.”

Advice for Small Business