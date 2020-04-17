You and the Law: Coronavirus and college tuition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In March of this year, many colleges and universities all across America began switching to distance teaching with Skype, Zoom or other web-based, video-conferencing technologies. For some classes — depending upon a student’s major — sitting in front of a computer monitor, listening to an instructor lecture, has worked out well as there still is value being received for tuition paid.

But what if you are a music, dance or acting major? “Angie,” who attends New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, contacted me and asked, “Do they really think that sitting in front of a laptop is the same as a performance? You attend an arts school because it is a career in the arts — acting and voice — that you want to pursue.

“These are skills that require hands-on, actual practice and rehearsals. We have paid for an education that cannot be delivered through distance learning, and we feel entitled to a refund of some percentage of the almost $30,000 in tuition paid per semester.”

Angie is not alone. Thousands of people have signed a petition to the NYU Board of Trustees, asking them to refund a portion of Spring 2020 tuition paid “for the resources, universally deemed crucial to arts education, lost in the recent switch to remote teaching,” as one student wrote.

Response from the Dean