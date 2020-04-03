You and the Law: Business Closures, Insurance Claims and the Coronavirus

The Governor Shut Down My Business! What Must I Do Now?

Kabateck: In the event of a loss, before you so much as speak with your insurance company, have someone experienced with commercial claims read the policy so that you are clear on what coverages you actually have. After that:

Set up a separate account for your extra expenses for due to the virus loses.

There are usually two kinds of loses, for example, cancelled bookings and lost profits. Other loses include extra expenses that you are incurring to help your business survive. For example, if customers can’t dine in your restaurant, then you will incur the added expense of outfitting your business for delivery and carry-out.

Childress: Consider decontaminating your facility in the event that any of your employees come down with the virus. You may need to hire a company that specializes in this type of remediation. It is important to make a time line - a log - of when you first became aware of it, having someone experienced with business interruption claims interview employees.

If possible, determine the source and how long it might be there on your business premises. If you have this type of an impact on your facility, your chances of coverage for this expense is much higher.