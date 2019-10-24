Veterans Day, November 11th, is set aside to thank and honor all men and women who served honorably in the military. In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living Veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served – not only those who died – have sacrificed and done their duty. As we salute America’s heroes on Veterans Day, there are many activities the community is encouraged to participate in.
On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th, the Hanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5869 will host the Eighth Annual Veterans Festival at the Hanford Civic Park. The Festival starts with a Stand Down event from 7am-9am, followed by opening ceremonies at 10:00 and runs until 4:30 pm. There will be music, food, raffles throughout the day, motorcycle and car clubs, bounce houses, JROTC drill team competition, and numerous other family oriented activities. Admission and parking is free.
Additionally, American Legion Post 3, Hanford is also conducting a Veterans Day Commemoration themed, “Sandbox Veterans”, at the Hanford Cemetery “Tank” at 10:00am, featuring Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Pacific, Captain James Bates, as guest speaker. For more information call 583-1169.
To finish up the day, the City of Lemoore and American Legion Post 100, Lemoore are hosting the 7th Annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Lemoore at 6:00 pm. Participation in the parade is free, as long as the entrant maintains a patriotic theme. For more information contact Mitch Grundbrecher: 559-924-7646; Randy McCord: 559-904-6138 or Lemoore Parks and Recreation at (559) 924-6767.
The Kings County Veterans Service Office can complete the DMV Veteran Status Verification Form for the new California Veteran Designation on your driver’s license and also issues Veteran I.D. cards to honorably discharged veterans. Contact Scott Holwell if you would like to receive periodic veteran’s information by email. There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To determine if you are eligible for any of these benefits, call or visit our office. We can and will assist you in completing all required application forms. You can get information on the Web from the Kings County Veterans Service Office webpage at www.countyofkings.com/vets.
