Cold, rain and Amazon. Those of you who love to spend your time active and outdoors might be finding the opportunities slim, what with the weather, Christmas shopping and planning your holiday travel.
And, I shouldn’t have to remind you, we are living in perilous times where contentious politics and street violence take up more and more attention on our newscasts.
So it behooves all of us, for our mental health and emotional stability, to find our chill. Not the chilly weather, mind you, but that condition the young folks like to remind us about when we become too anxious.
“Yo, dude, chill.”
What is your chill spot? If you’re like me, you have several. It could be a place (garden, recliner, bed, dog park). It could be an activity (reading, watching TV, biking, taking the kids to the park, working out at the gym). It could simply be a zen-like attitude in which nothing anyone can say or do will drop us from our cloud.
Alas, some folks try to find their chill with alcohol or drugs. Or aberrant, dangerous behavior. The first can send you into addiction, the second can send you to prison.
My latest chill is watching fish. Literally. In a tank on a shelf next to our dining table.
Our family are snorkelers and divers. We fancy the ocean floor, gliding through reefs among the fish, coral, sea plants and turtles. A perfect vacation for my wife, especially, is some tropical beach where she can snorkel all morning in warm, clear water.
We have snorkeled and dived in Hawaii, the Caribbean, the Great Barrier Reef of Australia, the Philippines and Monterey Bay.
Most of that was when I was younger. These days, in my old age, I’m good for about 30-45 minutes in the water before I get a craving for a Pickleball court or golf course. Or a nap.
Still, the allure of the reef is ingrained in me. So recently, with our 4-year-old grandson in tow, we bought a 10-gallon tank, some decorations, some live fish and set up our own mini-reef in the dining room.
Looking on, as part of the underwater landscape, are two icons of American culture: Spongebob Squarepants and Yoda. The fish, as far as I can tell, are not impressed.
Meal time is a big deal to me; I get hungry at regular intervals. But my enjoyment of a meal pales in comparison to feeding the fish. A couple times a day we drop the flakes and pellets into the tank and watch the feeding frenzy.
Our fish are small, but some are bigger than others. Feeding fish is about size and opportunity. The larger fish grab the big pieces that float on top. The smaller fish wait for the small pieces — the crumbs — to float down.
For a few minutes each day, watching the fish dine takes me underwater again, where there are no above-surface worries — no shootings or political squabbles or family feuds, no fires, floods and earthquakes.
The only other place that compares is the golf course, by myself, just my clubs, a white ball, grass and trees and my ugly swing. When I finally reach the clubhouse after the long par-4 No. 18 at Ridge Creek in Dinuba, a feel weary and yet refreshed. I have just finished a challenging project, and even though my scorecard isn’t pretty, my spirit is.
So here’s to underwater fish and above ground birdies (I have several of the former and few of the latter).
And may the force be with you as you find your chill.
Peace, bro.
