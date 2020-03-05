OpEd: The Fate of Agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley

California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014 (SGMA) is now “the law of the land (state)” and as such there will be restricted agricultural groundwater (GW) pumping throughout the San Joaquin Valley (SJV) which is comprised of 8 counties from San Joaquin County in the northern end to Kern County in the southern end. Those 8 counties have a combined irrigated acreage of 5 million acres of farmland. Those acres are irrigated with a combination of GW and surface water (SW) from Sierra Nevada lakes, reservoirs, rivers, canals, and the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta (Delta).

It’s generally accepted that it takes about 3¼ to 3½ acre-feet (AF) of water per acre of farmland (from a combination of GW and SW) in a growing season to produce food and fiber in the SJV. (NOTE: An AF is approximately 326,000 gallons which is enough water to cover a football field from goal line to goal line at a depth of one foot.)

Depending on each Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) in the SJV, the annual allowable amount of GW pumping could range from as little as 0.20 acre-ft (AF)/acre to as much as 1½ AF/acre—the remainder or balance of the needed irrigation water to meet the crop demands of 3¼ to 3½ AF/acre would have to be made up from SW, if it's available. If not, then farmland will have to be fallowed/retired—more on that below.