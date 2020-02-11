Looking back in Lemoore

20 Years Ago
On a sunny afternoon, 60 people gathered, heads bowed, on a rise, cattle grazing a few yards away, the only sound: Jay Sayler singing Amazing Grace accompanied by two guitars, a fiddle, and a bass. It could have been the day in 1903 when Melissa J. Miller-Taylor was buried, but it wasn’t, it was Sunday, Feb. 6, 2000 and the rededication of the Taylor Cemetery. After nearly a year of work by the Lower Kings River Historical Society (LKRHS), the little cemetery west of Lemoore has been cleaned up, tombstones set up right, replaced and, in some instances, actually placed on grave sites. The cemetery has regained its respectability.
Monday evening’s vote from Kings County Commissioners approved J.G. Boswell’s bid to develop four huge dairies on 6,000 acres between Hanford and Corcoran. Voting in favor were Louise Draxler, Judi Freitas, R.G. Trapnell, and Claire Riley. John Schaap abstained because he is a Boswell employee. The decision came after more than a year of environmental reports, legal battles, and public hearings.
The number 13 may be an unlucky number for many people, but for Lemoore High School’s Academic Decathlon Team, 13 came up a winner on Saturday at the Annual Kings County Academic Decathlon held in Avenal High School. The school continued its dominance in the county’s foremost academic contest with its 13th win in a row, and 17th win total. Academic coach Andrea Perez praised not only her team, but the staff and administration at LHS. Perez is assisted in her coaching duties by Joan Crider. LHS’s winning academic team will now head for the state competition in Los Angeles. The members are Kyle Crider, Kira Krend, Leigh Cavanaugh, Marc Malabanan, Edj Gonzales, Morgaine Daniels, Heather Lengefeld, Nick Hall, and Chase Arevalo.
55 Years Ago
You have free articles remaining.
“Hearts and Flowers” will decorate the scene when the Lemoore Women’s Club stages its annual fund raising affair to raise money for the scholarship given yearly by the organization. Chairman of the luncheon is Mrs. Ralph Peterson assisted by Mmes. George Guernsey, Wilber Stevens, Oliver Pereira, J.P. Young, T.A. Bettencourt, Manuel Nunes, Harry Black, and Miss Ruth Lee.
85 Years Ago
A bovine preference for the highway rather than the byways cost Joe Rodrigues ten dollars, Tuesday, when he appeared in the local justice court to answer for a herd of his cows that strayed on the highway south of Lemoore. State traffic laws fail to specify that the ambling speed of cows and other livestock is slow enough to constitute a traffic hazard, but the laws do prohibit livestock from straying on the highway. The complaint was signed by Captain Carr.
100 Years Ago
The California Highway Commission at its meeting in Sacramento January 22, 1920, formally adopted the middle fork road from Three Rivers to the Sequoia National Park. Reports by the Division Engineer show that this line is five miles shorter and has four miles less grade than the present road up the north fork. Furthermore, the National Park service is preparing to construct a road to connect with the middle fork terminus leading into Sequoia National Park by a much shorter and easier road than the present one.
The stag party at the Methodist Social Hall last Friday night was a huge success. Beginning with a feast on roast pig with mashed potatoes and gravy and continuing on through the cake and coffee, the spirit of merriment added relish to every mouthful. Following the feed a lively game of volley ball and then a warm contest in baseball, resulted in almost a tie between Fred Bergier’s giants and Will Sippel’s white sox. An organization was formed and a good time is expected each month.
The city trustees, at their meeting Tuesday evening, passed an ordinance providing for the closing of all theaters, churches, schools, pool halls, lodges, or other public places, in the city of Hanford, and prohibiting any special sales, auctions, banquets, public funerals, or gatherings of any kind in the city, from and after the date of the passage of the ordinance. The ordinance was effective Wednesday morning, and will remain in effect until such time as it is rescinded. Reports indicate that there is a steady increase in the number of cases of flu in this city, 120 being reported. This is about twice the number reported up to Saturday night. The death rate has been low, only a few cases having resulted in pneumonia.