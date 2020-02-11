Looking back in Lemoore

The stag party at the Methodist Social Hall last Friday night was a huge success. Beginning with a feast on roast pig with mashed potatoes and gravy and continuing on through the cake and coffee, the spirit of merriment added relish to every mouthful. Following the feed a lively game of volley ball and then a warm contest in baseball, resulted in almost a tie between Fred Bergier’s giants and Will Sippel’s white sox. An organization was formed and a good time is expected each month.

The city trustees, at their meeting Tuesday evening, passed an ordinance providing for the closing of all theaters, churches, schools, pool halls, lodges, or other public places, in the city of Hanford, and prohibiting any special sales, auctions, banquets, public funerals, or gatherings of any kind in the city, from and after the date of the passage of the ordinance. The ordinance was effective Wednesday morning, and will remain in effect until such time as it is rescinded. Reports indicate that there is a steady increase in the number of cases of flu in this city, 120 being reported. This is about twice the number reported up to Saturday night. The death rate has been low, only a few cases having resulted in pneumonia.