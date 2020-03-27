California Focus: PG&E's 'victims will face choice: Fairness or faster money

PG&E desperately wants the whole matter over with by June 30, the deadline for the utility to qualify for a consumer-funded, state-organized plan that shields utilities against paying many of expenses from future fires started by their equipment.

Plenty of wildfire victims have told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Montali, presiding over the PG&E case in San Francisco, that they’ll feel cheated if the settlement goes through.

Wrote one survivor of the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, California’s most damaging wildfire ever, “Our hopes will be shattered if the current plan is approved. I want you to know that many of us understand what is happening and we will move heaven and earth to stop it.”

That letter and others released by the court indicate many fire victims believe Montali acts as a tool of PG&E’s management and Wall Street creditors, rather than making victim compensation his top priority.

One thing many victims dislike is that half the money would come in the form of company stock, which many victims want no part of, if only because the stock is not valued today at nearly the amount listed in the settlement. Plus, many victims don’t want to become unwilling accomplices and shareholders of the company they feel destroyed their once-bucolic lives.