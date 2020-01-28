{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Jan. 24

Alejandro Alvarez Rodriguez, 48, Suspicion of Burglary, Forgery, Disp/Pos Forged DL/ID Card, Alter Corrupt Falsify Specified Legal Instrument w/Intent to Commit Fraud, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc

Christopher Henry Guzman, 33, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950

Wilbert Rene Ceja, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration

Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation

Darick Allen Cannady, 28, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance

Joel Gutierrez, 26, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders,

Saturday, Jan. 25

Edward Timothy Russell, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer

Dominique Anthony Anderson, 26, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+

Jose Zambrano, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle

Kelsey Brannon, 25, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Cruelty to Child w/Poss Injury or Death

Jose Antonio Gomez, 23, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Conspiracy; Commit Crime

Sergio Munoz Gomez, 24, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less) Manufature/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles

Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use

Jose David Vega, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Sunday, Jan. 26

Juan Antonio Guzman Mendez, 25, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj

John Michael Cortez, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Daphne Nicole Davis, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse

Bryan Segura-Castro, 24, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)

Anna Arlene Aldana, 28, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc

Gemini Santino Moreno, 19, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery

Lorenzo Antonio Diaz, 23, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery

Daniel Chaidez, 35, Suspicion Parole Violation

Maria Lourdes Frausto, 29, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors

Walter Espinoza Ceja, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance,

Norman Doyle Fullmer, 48, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize

