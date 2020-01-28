Friday, Jan. 24
Alejandro Alvarez Rodriguez, 48, Suspicion of Burglary, Forgery, Disp/Pos Forged DL/ID Card, Alter Corrupt Falsify Specified Legal Instrument w/Intent to Commit Fraud, Make/Pass Fictitious Check/etc
Christopher Henry Guzman, 33, Suspicion of Grand Theft: Money Labor Personal Property >$950
Wilbert Rene Ceja, 30, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration
Dustin Michael Lee, 30, Suspicion of Parole Violation
Darick Allen Cannady, 28, Suspicion of Flash Incarceration, Under Influence Cont Substance
Joel Gutierrez, 26, Suspicion of Post Release Community Supervision Vio., Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders,
Saturday, Jan. 25
Edward Timothy Russell, 25, Suspicion of Out of County Bench Warrant, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Officer
Dominique Anthony Anderson, 26, Suspicion of Vandalism, Damage $400+
Jose Zambrano, 19, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Unlawful Taking/Driving Vehicle
Kelsey Brannon, 25, Suspicion of ADW - Not Firearm or w/GBI, Cruelty to Child w/Poss Injury or Death
Jose Antonio Gomez, 23, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Conspiracy; Commit Crime
Sergio Munoz Gomez, 24, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less) Manufature/Sale/Poss Metal Knuckles
Anthony Bernard Upkins, 23, Suspicion of Parole Violation, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use
Jose David Vega, 38, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Sunday, Jan. 26
Juan Antonio Guzman Mendez, 25, Suspicion of DUI Alcohol:Causing Bodily Injury-Felony, DUI - Felony-.08 per se:Cause Bodily Inj
John Michael Cortez, 22, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Daphne Nicole Davis, 29, Suspicion of Spousal Abuse
Bryan Segura-Castro, 24, Suspicion of Robbery, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less)
Anna Arlene Aldana, 28, Suspicion of Cont Substance, Sales/Tran/etc, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors, Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc
Gemini Santino Moreno, 19, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery
Lorenzo Antonio Diaz, 23, Suspicion of Flee P/O Disregard for Safety, Rec Known Stolen Property ($950 or Less), Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Robbery
Daniel Chaidez, 35, Suspicion Parole Violation
Maria Lourdes Frausto, 29, Suspicion of Conspiracy; Commit Crime, Bring Cont Subs into Prison/Jail/Etc, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De, Possess Cont Subst in Prison/Jail, Poss Drugs/Alcoholic Bev in Prison/Jail, Non-Inmate Sell Cntl Subst to Prisoner, Poss Cntrl'd Subst w/priors
Walter Espinoza Ceja, 33, Suspicion of Bench Warrant Felony, Bring Alcohol/Drugs/Etc into Prison/Jail, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Controlled Substance,
Norman Doyle Fullmer, 48, Suspicion of Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize
