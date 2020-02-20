Ag at Large: Walnuts complete triple (nut) play

Walnuts are only the third largest nut crop produced in California, but on a national scale they have no direct competition because no other state produces or markets them commercially. Industry leaders have launched new efforts to assure brisk sales of the sturdy nut and comfortable returns to growers

They grow on approximately 385,000 acres in California, mostly in the southern(northern) half of the state. Research has developed improved varieties of what is known as the English walnut, as opposed to Black walnut varieties. The newer varieties tend to produce heavier crops, resist damaging insects and disease and offer more distinctive taste and texture qualities than their predecessors.

The Franciscan fathers who introduced the tasty English strain of walnuts to California and nourished their growth at several missions would be surprised and no doubt pleased at the improvements that have been made in the trees, the nuts and their ability to withstand the rigors of winter weather, summer heat and insect and disease attacks.

Cultural issues aside, the state’s 000 growers have organized as the Walnut Board, a state marketing order, to establish funds that support and promote walnut sales as well as the development and improvement of conditions that contribute to better tree health and better tasting nuts and their uses in support of good health.

