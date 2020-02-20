Ag at Large: Walnuts complete triple (nut) play

Walnuts are only the third largest nut crop produced in California, but on a national scale they have no direct competition because no other state produces or markets them commercially. Industry leaders have launched new efforts to assure brisk sales of the sturdy nut and comfortable returns to growers
They grow on approximately 385,000 acres in California, mostly in the southern(northern) half of the state. Research has developed improved varieties of what is known as the English walnut, as opposed to Black walnut varieties. The newer varieties tend to produce heavier crops, resist damaging insects and disease and offer more distinctive taste and texture qualities than their predecessors.
The Franciscan fathers who introduced the tasty English strain of walnuts to California and nourished their growth at several missions would be surprised and no doubt pleased at the improvements that have been made in the trees, the nuts and their ability to withstand the rigors of winter weather, summer heat and insect and disease attacks.
Cultural issues aside, the state’s 000 growers have organized as the Walnut Board, a state marketing order, to establish funds that support and promote walnut sales as well as the development and improvement of conditions that contribute to better tree health and better tasting nuts and their uses in support of good health.
The board’s program for 2020 is an outgrowth of previous marketing efforts. It will specify six areas of walnut promotion: domestic, retail, industrial/food service, consumer marketing, public relations and export. It is somewhat reminiscent of a symphony orchestra, with the piccolo and the bass drum each contributing to the final score.
In the domestic sector experience is showing that plant-based eating is increasing, so efforts will be focused on the health benefits of walnuts, encouraging expanded use in recipes as well as snacking. Some of the promotion will be aimed at health professionals, expecting their behind-the-scenes recommendations to support direct messages to consumers
In the retail segment, research is showing that sales in the produce sections of supermarkets are growing faster than “center store” sales. Walnut promotions with partners who are already attracting strong attention in that department will be strengthened. Support from the American Heart Association helped make the emphasis in produce departments the Walnut Board’s biggest retail push last year, an area it expects to continue this year.
The campaign launched last October sought to change the way consumers feel about walnuts, not just the way they think about them. It will emphasize the versatility of the nut and show how it can fit into the lifestyle of consumers. It teams with a public relations effort largely based on studies showing the health benefits of walnuts, and giving them voice wherever possible.
The benefits of walnuts will be trumpeted on an international level as well. Efforts will be directed to Canada, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, the UK and a regional program in the Middle East. Germany has been the largest export market for California walnuts in recent years, with most being sold at retail. In 2018 Japan was the second largest export market for walnuts.
A consumer in Turlock, for example, may take pride in buying walnuts that might have been produced by a neighbor. She(or he) can also take satisfaction in knowing that a consumer in Dusseldorf is also helping her neighbor by buying walnuts. Even the mission fathers couldn’t have foreseen such a wide and satisfying reach for the trees they planted.