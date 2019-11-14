The five new strawberry varieties released by plant breeders at the University of California, Davis recently may offer consumers new choices, but they have to meet the discriminating preferences of the state’s strawberry growers first.
While consumers probably choose on the basis of color, size, taste and texture, growers include several other qualifications before they plant any of the 25 to 30 varieties of strawberries available to them. The weather, soil, water required, size, yield and growth characteristics in their locations are among the most critical.
Top of the list of features the breeders sought in the five latest varieties was disease resistance. From strawberry plants that bloom in the early spring to those that prefer warmer days, their contact with the soil as they ripen makes them vulnerableespecially to soil borne maladies. Inherent resistance is far more preferable than overcoming disease with sprays or other exterior applications.
The time of year that strawberries ripen is a characteristic that can be regulated to some degree by breeding, and further modified by the location where they are grown and by weather characteristics. The plant breeders do what they can to provide early ripening in some of the varieties growers choose from. Berries that can ripen in time for Christmas holiday sales are a premium.
The close-knit, family nature of California’s strawberry industry was characterized by the names given to two of the five new varieties. One was designated as the Victor variety, in the memory of long-time plant breeder at the University of California Victor Voth. Emphasis was to avoid fruit softening, with improved sweetness and a ripening window that corresponds to other compatible vines. Its features are expected to appeal especially to organic growers.
Another of the new varieties, Royal Royce, honors traditional university plant breeder Royce Bringhurst. Its reduction of unmanageable runner growth is expected to appeal to those who invest in it and claim it for their particular growing conditions.
The other three new varieties are named Valiant, Moxie and Warrior. Each has significant characteristics that can be related to varieties already established, some that have been producing berries for years. Growers will be making comparisons and relationships that relate to the character, size and color of berries produced, plant growth, disease resistance and several others. They will be selecting from the new varieties as well as dozens of older varieties as a consumer might choose when buying a new winter jacket – size, color, buttons or zipper, pockets, cuffs, weight, washability and the match with other clothing in the closet. With growers the match is with other vines already in the ground.
Although the traditional California strawberry ripening season extends from March through November those who breed the plants, growers, marketers, buyers and consumers are intent on extending the season. Even weather is controllable to a degree, if only by location of the growing area.
When a grower chooses from among the new varieties or older ones as well he will probably obtain vines from a nursery located in cooler northern California, an area not that conducive to the development and ripening of the fruit itself.
Strawberry production in California is a complex undertaking. About 300 growers are involved, producing a crop worth about $3 billion every year, far more than any other state. The industry supports the California Strawberry Commission which promotes the fruit vigorously all year, priming consumers’ desire for those five new varieties, once growers give them their approval.
