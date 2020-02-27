Ag at Large: Spears from Mexico wound asparagus crop

Growth of asparagus in the Stockton area has been somewhat legendary. The light and airy soils adjacent to the San Joaquin-Sacramento Delta seem compatible to the crop’s apparent characteristic of popping up uncontrollably and unpredictably across planted fields, leading hand harvesters to move constantly to capture the spears at their most tender and tastiest. Spears up to a foot in length have been known to pop up overnight. Freshness is best preserved if they are harvested immediately by cutting them at the soil surface.

As the harvest window is limited, so is cooking time as well as the interval between purchase and preparation for eating. Surrounding recently purchased asparagus spears with a moist and cool cloth helps maintain freshness and taste. Experts recommend preparing the spears for a meal as soon after purchasing them as possible. The spears sensitivity to temperatures results in the suggestion from some cooking experts that the time be limited to only three minutes. Even a blanching time of less than a minute to six minutes can be sufficient, being aware that the tender tips require shorter cooking or blanching time than the heavier lower portions of the spears.