The two major farm equipment shows that attract California farmers every year are making final preparations for their places in the rain(maybe) during the first two weeks of February. They expect to be bigger, louder and – if possible -- more patriotic than ever.
The first week’s show takes place at the Colusa County Fairgrounds February 4, 5 and 6, space it has occupied each of its 55years, And it remains committed to its founding identification, a display primarily of orchard equipment. But orchardists need dozens of the same vehicles, tools, equipment and services that farmers rely on raising other crops. The display is broad, bright and colorful with tires of all sizes to kick and admire.
A huge breakfast on opening day attracts exhibitors, crop producers and members of dozens of farm organizations to a neighboring church’s social hall for breakfast, a few steps off the show grounds. When breakfast wears off several locations on sight entice hungry exhibitors and their guests to replenish, rest a bit and dive into seeing more. Only a few will be able to boast of “seeing it all. For the rest of the year local dealers of dozens of farm-related items will serve their customers buying something they saw exhibited at the show, perhaps to help them as first-time growers of hemp.
During February’s second week, 11,12 and 13, the world-renowned Ag Expo takes place on its spacious multi-use grounds at the south edge of Tulare. At least four huge permanent pavilions and hundreds of outdoor spaces will be filled with the equipment, materials and services that farmers in the most productive counties in America utilize day to day. They have been viewing it “at the farm show” for 53 years, only two years less than the growers in Colusa have enjoyed their show.
While some of the largest and most complex tillage, harvesting and handling equipment in the world will be displayed, explained and some of it operated, the pervasive issue hanging over the festivities will be hemp. From its restricted growing opportunities and legalities to its sales and distribution outlook, expert analysis and careful sales and distribution projections will be offered. Some of hemp’s emphasis will take place in a pavilion named for the controversial weed, but promising agricultural commodity.
The emphasis on the opportunities and outlook for hemp is so strong that a long-time exhibitor at the show has purchased the right to name and identify one of the temporary pavilions for the exciting new product. And to assure that its occupants are focused on various aspects of its production, sales, distribution and use, they can tour the Hemp Pavilion.
Students, faculty and advisors in the agricultural programs at Fresno State University will enjoy new prominence at this year’s show, offering expertise and answering questions on topical agricultural issues from viticulture and enology to irrigation technology and animal science.
Nearly as grandiose as Ag Expo itself are the 33 food booths that line a pathway bisecting the grounds. These concessions have been created and are manned by members of local community service and fraternal organizations, preparing and delivering a wide variety of exciting and tasty, hot and delicious meals which can be savored at nearby tables, bleachers and out-of-the-way spaces as the excitement of show festivities flows by.
From the stirring words and music of the national anthem broadcast crisply to open each day’s festivities to the comments of national leaders such as Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and National Farm Bureau President Zippy Duval, the emphasis will be on agriculture, the equipment and facilities it depends on and the country and spirit that maintain and cherish it.
