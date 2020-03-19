Ag at Large: Farming includes working together

The eminent success of Tulare’s Ag Expo a few weeks ago –and for the past 50 years – is a testament to the ability of farmers to work cooperatively toward an established goal. California agriculture is full of organizations that exemplify and maintain that kind of democracy every day.
Without calling attention to themselves, organizations of California farmers by the bushel are operating effectively and behind the scenes daily to accomplish outcomes that are essential for their farmer members. Some seek to increase sales of given farm products. Some help explain and maintain complicated regulations. Others communicate directly with their members to keep them aware of the issues around them and encourage positive reaction to them.
Perhaps the most widely recognized for serving its members at every level is the California Farm Bureau. Located in Sacramento, operating in conjunction with a national structure, counting the vast majority of active California farmers as its paid-up members and boasting active county units in most strategic agricultural counties, it maintains an active structure that speaks clearly and soundly for all in California’s farm community.
The organization responds to the needs of its members by maintaining staff members ready to answer questions from members, and provide direction where necessary. Farm Bureau solidifies its Sacramento presence by maintaining a constant awareness of legislative activity, and reporting it in a timely manner to its members and others. The organization publishes weekly one of the major farm publications circulated in the state.
Vegetable growers are well represented by the venerable Western Growers Ass’n. operating from its offices in Irvine(Newport Beach?). Regulatory issues and the transportation demands its members face daily are major concerns. Its membership includes a strong contingent of major vegetable producers in Arizona as well.
Meeting the specific needs of vegetable growers and shippers in Salinas and Monterey County is the local Grower-Shipper Vegetable Ass’n. working hand in hand with the larger Western GrowersAss’n.
A strong majority of the state’s producers of grapes and tree fruits maintain membership in the California Fresh Fruit Ass’n, located in Fresno. It speaks for its members in their growing and shipping responsibilities, maintaining constant knowledge of state and federal requirements for shipment of those products and a steady awareness of regulations under consideration by both the state and national legislatures.
California’s dynamic citrus industry provides information and leadership for its growers through the California Citrus Mutual located in Exeter. Many producer-growers are members of Sunkist Growers, a highly respected and venerable membership organization that focuses on the production of high quality oranges, lemons, tangerines, tangelos and other mandarin varieties grown according to demanding quality standards.
California’s phenomenal expansion of nut production is supported by the American Pistachio Growers, a true trade association, and state authorized marketing associations for almonds and walnuts. Top notch marketing and quality functions are performed to help expand markets for the burgeoning production by growers throughout the state.
Several powerful organizations represent growers of specific crops such a processing tomatoes, raisins, cling peaches, freestone peaches, rice, dairy producers and beef cattle Some of them undertake the yearly responsibility of negotiating an acceptable price to growers of the commodity.
Now, with the production of hemp promising to become one of California’s major agricultural industries, an association or two is expected to emerge representing growers and distributors of the product. The history and performance of dozens of other commodity-based organizations working diligently in behalf of grower-producers can serve as experienced guidance and straightforward expression and support.
It’s what the dynamic California agricultural industry does.