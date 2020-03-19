Ag at Large: Farming includes working together

The eminent success of Tulare’s Ag Expo a few weeks ago –and for the past 50 years – is a testament to the ability of farmers to work cooperatively toward an established goal. California agriculture is full of organizations that exemplify and maintain that kind of democracy every day.

Without calling attention to themselves, organizations of California farmers by the bushel are operating effectively and behind the scenes daily to accomplish outcomes that are essential for their farmer members. Some seek to increase sales of given farm products. Some help explain and maintain complicated regulations. Others communicate directly with their members to keep them aware of the issues around them and encourage positive reaction to them.

Perhaps the most widely recognized for serving its members at every level is the California Farm Bureau. Located in Sacramento, operating in conjunction with a national structure, counting the vast majority of active California farmers as its paid-up members and boasting active county units in most strategic agricultural counties, it maintains an active structure that speaks clearly and soundly for all in California’s farm community.