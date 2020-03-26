Ag at Large: Farmers depend On trained help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Behind the “on the scene” farm advisors the extension service includes a large number of researchers, educators and specialists all closely in touch with the history and background of issues that are currently prominent in field conditions. They use publications and meetings and direct contact to share their knowledge with growers. They are often contacted by members of the press, and are careful to protect their status as final authorities on sensitive issues such as pests and disease.

Several of the personnel and facilities of the Extension Service operate in widely scattered permanent facilities. Much research for the citrus industry is performed at the Lind Cove Research and Extension Center near Exeter. Onion, hay, potato and horse radish research is performed at ANR’s inter mountain research station in Tule Lake. Its West Side research station in Five Points emphasizes crops produced on the San Joaquin Valley’s vast west side, while the 330-acre Kearney Agricultural Research and Extension center in Parlier serves the Central Valley’s huge menu of crops.

The Cooperative Extension Service, with its foundation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides a strong measure of support for much of the information, research and advice that is channeled through the local farm advisors and the scientists, researchers and educators who stand behind them.