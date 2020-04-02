Ag at Large: Farmers confuse as they produce

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One reason farmers are often misunderstood and sometimes criticized is that they perform a simple and distinctly American function every day – they produce something. The dilemma is compounded because what they produce mostly is food, either for humans or animals.

Food is as essential for both humans and their animal friends as it has ever been, and most farmers regard its production as an honorable profession. But some in today’s world find it more satisfying to criticize farmers and seek to control their use of basic tools – often pesticides – than to applaud and thank them for their commitment and continuing dedication.

Thoughts about exercising control often lead citizens to their political representatives. After all, control of something or somebody is often high on the agenda of those who have a seat in government The process might begin when they promise to improve the lives of their constituents, and then the opportunity appears bright and clear the day after they are elected.