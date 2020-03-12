Ag at Large: Farm background valuable for kids

Kids who grow up on farms are a distinct and minute minority of the young people in our schools at any time, but their development and performances tell us that farms are great places for them to spend their formative years. Some, of course, can’t wait to adopt and assimilate city living.
Youngsters living on farms tend to understand boundaries. Often they are established by fences or roads, barns or other buildings, mail boxes, trees or natural landmarks. The boundaries are usually permanent, and are brought to mind often. They help establish direction, and provide a sense of scale that is valuable as they grow.
The spaces and boundaries that are part of everyday farm life seem to instill a perception of distances that farm kids come by naturally. City kids might know that a mile is four times around the track that encircles the football field at the stadium. Farm kids are likely to store the length mentally as the distance from home to Cousin Jake’s house.
While the kids in town usually relate well to cats, dogs and smaller pets, farm kids may often share the sensation of a cow nuzzling them for a bite of hay, or a horse‘s quivering nostrils as it invites them to share a morsel or just a caress. Chickens, lambs, and those ever inquisitive goats and their real kids can be the friends and acquaintances of farm kids for their entire young lives. Learning to care for them instills a responsibility they are not likely to forget.
Make no mistake, clothing is different for farm kids. They might want to look and dress somewhat like the rest of the kids in their classes at school, but farm life demands some heavy duty attire, right down to the shoes, or more appropriately, boots. Chores may take them where it’s dusty, muddy, slippery, even lofty, and being able to slog through or remain steady demands sturdy, not necessarily stylish, foot wear.
Farm kids tend to become acquainted with mechanical and automotive equipment sooner than city kids. Most farms seem to have an abundance of both. Tinkering with and operating even outdated mechanical tools and rolling stock offers unmatched learning and excitement, especially for male members. Open space helps too, so a spin around a vacant field in an old vehicle can be exhilerating, but perhaps early training for a soon-to-be driver. Driving tractor as part of an essential farm chore not only develops driving skills, but might result in some spending money.
Climate is part of farm life, and farm kids grow up with a keen awareness of it. They are likely to have a sharp acquaintance with the sun’s path across the sky and a firm identity with east as its starting point. Knowing the sun’s path leads them to a sure awareness of the seasons and their influence on life.
Weeds and other growth are among the experiences and life lessons for farm kids in ways that city kids can never appreciate. In most local areas they learn early that bare feet and bicycle tires are sworn enemies of puncture vines, and that identifying the weed early on leads to comfortable avoidance. Only one encounter with certain weeds, even trees, imprints the message that they exude irritating juices that are best avoided.
Farm kids are not necessarily smarter than city kids, but they are often more aware of the world around them and well equipped to deal with it, even when it is heavily populated by grown-up city kids.