Ag at Large: Farm background valuable for kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Make no mistake, clothing is different for farm kids. They might want to look and dress somewhat like the rest of the kids in their classes at school, but farm life demands some heavy duty attire, right down to the shoes, or more appropriately, boots. Chores may take them where it’s dusty, muddy, slippery, even lofty, and being able to slog through or remain steady demands sturdy, not necessarily stylish, foot wear.

Farm kids tend to become acquainted with mechanical and automotive equipment sooner than city kids. Most farms seem to have an abundance of both. Tinkering with and operating even outdated mechanical tools and rolling stock offers unmatched learning and excitement, especially for male members. Open space helps too, so a spin around a vacant field in an old vehicle can be exhilerating, but perhaps early training for a soon-to-be driver. Driving tractor as part of an essential farm chore not only develops driving skills, but might result in some spending money.

Climate is part of farm life, and farm kids grow up with a keen awareness of it. They are likely to have a sharp acquaintance with the sun’s path across the sky and a firm identity with east as its starting point. Knowing the sun’s path leads them to a sure awareness of the seasons and their influence on life.