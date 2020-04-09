Ag at Large: Extremists oppose farming's reality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Farmers are often surprised when they are confronted by environmentalists and others who criticize and oppose their use of the land. Once they grasp the intensity of their opponents agriculturists are determined to make a strong case for themselves.

One such confrontation is occurring currently in regard to property along the Kings River in Fresno County, where one farmer has accepted leadership of an environmentalist group and is intent on establishing harmony between divergent opinions. Already established there with 30 acres of producing lemons, he hopes to expand his crop interests to 120 acres and more firmly record the purpose of his property as agricultural production.

Within the group that he now leads are some neighboring land owners and their representatives who place high value on the scenic and natural appeal of property in that location. They say they want to protect it by prohibiting the planting and maintenance of trees that will produce profitable crops. Nobody disputes the natural appeal of the property.