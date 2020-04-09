Ag at Large: Extremists oppose farming's reality

Farmers are often surprised when they are confronted by environmentalists and others who criticize and oppose their use of the land. Once they grasp the intensity of their opponents agriculturists are determined to make a strong case for themselves.
One such confrontation is occurring currently in regard to property along the Kings River in Fresno County, where one farmer has accepted leadership of an environmentalist group and is intent on establishing harmony between divergent opinions. Already established there with 30 acres of producing lemons, he hopes to expand his crop interests to 120 acres and more firmly record the purpose of his property as agricultural production.
Within the group that he now leads are some neighboring land owners and their representatives who place high value on the scenic and natural appeal of property in that location. They say they want to protect it by prohibiting the planting and maintenance of trees that will produce profitable crops. Nobody disputes the natural appeal of the property.
In addition to their scenic value the properties in the area are uniquely located. They are largely and naturally protected from frost and the colder winter temperatures that introduce chilling temperatures to most of the citrus-producing districts in the state – at least for a few days each winter. For farmers who grow citrus trees that is an enormous economic advantage, saving the enormous investment other citrus growers make in wind machines for warming, if nothing else.
But the environmentalist members of the group serving as a watchdog over the Fresno County site discount the profit-oriented value of the properties. Instead, they emphasize the natural and native assets the properties feature, suggesting that they should be protected from all forms of improvement or development — locked up forever.
In a state such as California, noted world-wide for its plethora of coastal, mountain, desert and valley beauty spots should another be designated? And especially should it be one in a location that might easily become crowded and traffic-bound by curious visitors. Should another prime agricultural location in a state highly regarded for its unexcelled agricultural production be locked up and restricted from its productive capacity.
Most of the current property owners in the area don’t dispute the claim of natural beauty of their locations. But neither do they accept the redundant claim of environmentalists that locking it up in public ownership is the best way to protect it, in effect removing it from any commercial or profitable use.
It’s at this juncture that the goals of farmers and vocal environmentalists clash. Most farmers, at least those in California, live, work and produce in what they consider to be environmental wonderlands – their own farms. Maintaining their beauty, often projects of several generations, is a significant responsibility of their ownership. The latest word many of them have chosen to describe their ingrained responsibility is sustainability.
The environmentalists involved in the preservation and use of this unique property near the Kings River seem to be rule-makers at heart. As such they join a segment of society that seems intent on telling the rest of us how to behave – and eventually how to think.
Farmers are notorious for thinking for themselves. Those utilizing the property they own along the scenic Kings River have no plans to subjugate that responsibility to outside wannabe — rule makers. Expect sustainable expansion of orchards there by farmer-environmentalists in the near future.
