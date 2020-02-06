Ag at Large: Crops change, but acreage remains

In your neighborhood the field that used to produce alfalfa may now be a robust orchard. The 20-year history of crop changes emphasizes the productivity and versatility of California’s agricultural land.

Going back even further, veteran agricultural researcher Hoy Carman at the University of California details some of the dominant land use changes that have occurred and are still taking place in California’s agricultural empire. His report appears in the November/December issue of the ARE Update a six-times-a-year publication of the university’s Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics.

One of the charts in the report reveals that strawberry production occupied 11,285 acres in California in 1959. By2017, strawberries were being produced on 36,768 acres of California soil. Conversion from any number of crops to almond or pistachio trees might be even more dramatic.

While some crops have recorded phenomenal expansion, total cropland has declined in that period of 61 years by 3.4 million acres to 9,597,438. Of six types of crops selected by Carman, only what he labels as non-citrus crops has declined. From 1959 through 2017 these(mostly tree crops: plums, prunes peaches, avocados, apricots, pears and kiwi fruit) declined in acreage from 472,528 acres in 1959 to 365,156 in 2017.