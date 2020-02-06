Ag at Large: Crops change, but acreage remains

In your neighborhood the field that used to produce alfalfa may now be a robust orchard. The 20-year history of crop changes emphasizes the productivity and versatility of California’s agricultural land.
Going back even further, veteran agricultural researcher Hoy Carman at the University of California details some of the dominant land use changes that have occurred and are still taking place in California’s agricultural empire. His report appears in the November/December issue of the ARE Update a six-times-a-year publication of the university’s Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics.
One of the charts in the report reveals that strawberry production occupied 11,285 acres in California in 1959. By2017, strawberries were being produced on 36,768 acres of California soil. Conversion from any number of crops to almond or pistachio trees might be even more dramatic.
While some crops have recorded phenomenal expansion, total cropland has declined in that period of 61 years by 3.4 million acres to 9,597,438. Of six types of crops selected by Carman, only what he labels as non-citrus crops has declined. From 1959 through 2017 these(mostly tree crops: plums, prunes peaches, avocados, apricots, pears and kiwi fruit) declined in acreage from 472,528 acres in 1959 to 365,156 in 2017.
By contrast, total nut acreage grew from 250,571 acres in 1959 to a whopping 2,023,746 acres in 2017. This amounted to 25.8 percent of California’s total irrigated acreage. It breaks down to 62 percent almonds, walnuts, 20.6 percent, pistachios, 16.6 percent and other nuts .3 percent.
Vegetable crop production increased dramatically from 1959 to 2017 from 814,322 acres to 1,423,840. Focusing on the 20-year period from 1997 to 2017 Carman reports that lettuce acreage increased 22,591, tomato acreage declined 59,782, broccoli declined 24,007, carrots declined 5,958, while the acreage dedicated to garlic production increased by 1,609.
The report points out that the variety mix for lettuce, the state’s number one vegetable crop, changed markedly. Head lettuce production dropped by about 55,000 acres, but leaf lettuce increased by more than 40,000 acres. The increase in Romaine lettuce acreage from 27,213 to 90,364 was dramatic, as was the increase in spinach acreage from 17,841 to 48,374 acres.
For grapes the two-decade period revealed significant increases in acreage for both wine and table varieties, but a decline in acres that produce raisins. The report labels the increase in California’s nut crop acreage over the full 60-year period as dramatic, from 250,571 acres in 1959 to 2,023,746 in 2017.
The report suggests that none of the fluctuations in acreage for the various crops took place by chance. It says: “The trends in irrigated land allocations and acreage adjustments . . . are all about producers’ profit expectations and the profitability of individual commodities.” It points out that long-term changes in consumer demand are also reflected in acreage adjustments, as are changing trade relationships and comparative advantage
Professor Carman notes that the conversion of land and its uses has required large capital investments, and he concludes that the new high-value crop production has been an important factor in achieving increased annual agricultural revenues. If there’s a down side it is that the increased acreage demanded by perennial crops has reduced the flexibility of California farmers.
Now! About those trees growing in what used to be an alfalfa field. Remind yourself how nice it is not to be stricken by hay fever.