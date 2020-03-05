Ag at Large: Contract labor meets the need

Tunnel-visioned legislators in Sacramento have threatened the labor contractor system that fits the state’s dynamic farming industry like a glove. Replacing the system with bare-handed direct employment is likely to result in some serious blisters.
For decades many thousands of farm workers in California have aligned themselves with farm labor contractors. The contractors offer groups of workers to their farmer clients, often for only short terms to meet seasonal needs such as planting, pruning, thinning and most critically, harvesting. Theoretically a farm operator can hire a large crew overnight by calling his favorite farm labor contractor, who delivers the number of skilled laborers required on time, along with porta-potties, shade structures and instructions to observe all health and work-related rules.
Naturally, the system doesn’t work that smoothly on every occasion. Actually, some requests for workers are made a year ahead of time. And some farm responsibilities may require contractor-supplied workers for extended periods, almost year ’round. And once in a while the delivered crew doesn’t have all the skills expected, making mid-job adjustments necessary
Much trust is involved in the system, explaining why a few gliches have occurred as it has developed through the years. On-time payments to contractors have been late on occasion, and contractors have been suspected of skimming some of their payments intended for workers. But the system has refined and strengthened itself over more than 50 years, and generally benefits all parties.
You have free articles remaining.
Legislators can’t seem to trust the system. And their widely entrenched favor for union domination of the direct-hire system leads them to propose employee-employer arrangements that by-pass a smooth-working labor contractor arrangement. They have narrowed the definition and range of contractors and their employees to such a degree that few can qualify.
The legislation the lawmakers have adopted is AB5, an assembly bill passed 00 months ago that narrows the definition of a person or persons who perform services by contract agreement rather than through direct employment. Its effect has drawn wide objections from long-haul trucking operators who have traditionally offered themselves and their trucks in return for fee payments, not wages.
To understand why the lawmakers took the action against contract agreements requires some understanding of their mind set. Overwhelmingly liberal in their political outlook, the legislators are firmly aligned with traditional labor union accusals that employers,including farmers, can’t be trusted to treat those doing work for them humanely unless they are party to a strong-arm contract with a union that speaks for employees.
Beyond that approach, but tightly aligned with it, the legislators seem to adhere to the typical liberal philosophy of imposing strong-arm control mechanisms wherever possible on whoever possible. Making an exception for a labor contractor system as well established and as compatible as the one operating efficiently in agriculture is not in their perception. It’s not on their radar, as is often said.
The repeated action by farm workers in opposition to union membership speaks to their deep-seated independence and desire to align themselves with those they choose to depend on, in this case, farm labor contractors and the system that has been developed to serve them.
Some others affected negatively by the union-boosting legislation are singers, dancers and musicians, sign language interpreters and massage therapists. Farm workers may be hoping for a mariachi band’s accompaniment to strengthen their opposition to the sinister reaches of AB5 and its “big union” chorus.