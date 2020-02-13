Ag at Large: Celery sells well beyond holidays

The predominant growers in the Salinas Valley are Duda and Sons and Tanimura & Antle Well known for its vegetable production in Florida for more than 100 years, the Duda enterprise is actively involved in promoting celery, hopefully opening sales in areas where it has not been traditionally accepted. Through its extensive breeding program it is developing celery that is sweeter, with longer stalks and higher production per acre than has been traditional.

A pleasantly surprising marketing phenomenon overtook the industry last Spring when a few celebrities and notables discovered and shared the health and energy-giving benefits of celery juice. Suppliers were challenged to meet the demand, and delighted as it continued at a moderate pace Demand for juice outdistanced the traditional sales spurt that occurs for celery again just before Easter.

Celery producers are breeding for and expecting consumers to look for stalks that are longer than they’ve been used to, a sweeter taste and no stringiness. Each bite or sliced bit should come off its stalk clean, crisp and crunchy. The product offers the traditional health and nutritional values typical of fresh, green vegetables, with a special crunch. And the juice, which might reach an even higher popularity peak this spring, offers a mildly sweet taste and a clean and invigorating quality.