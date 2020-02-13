Ag at Large: Celery sells well beyond holidays

Holiday tables were generously adorned with celery: stalks of it fresh, often filled with colorful and tasty spreads and fillings. But California’s few but experienced celery producers are bent on being part of table settings year around.
Their subtlety was exercised time and again as celery prevailed as an essential ingredient in stuffings some call dressings in the plump turkeys that crowned family tables from Thanksgiving through Christmas. Expect them to reappear prominently at Super Bowl gatherings amid bowls and trays of finger food.
And there will be more where that came from. California is the second largest celery-producing state, giving way to Florida as number one and recognizing commercial growth of the sturdy vegetable in Michigan, Arizona and in Spain and the United Kingdom,. Production in California is in the hands of a small number of growers, probably 25, and is limited to the Salinas Valley, the Santa Maria area and the Oxnard Plain.
The vegetable is not classified as a leafy green, but most of its producers are part of the Leafy Greens Marketing Order because of other commodities they grow. All producers do support the Celery Research Advisory Board, intent on finding a means to overcome the debilitating effect of fusarium wilt, which renders entire fields unproductive for celery.
You have free articles remaining.
Celery is a tedious crop to grow. It requires 120 days in the field, but that comes after 60 to 90 days in the greenhouse. It is susceptible to several diseases and pests, requiring constant vigilance and protections as it matures in the field.
The predominant growers in the Salinas Valley are Duda and Sons and Tanimura & Antle Well known for its vegetable production in Florida for more than 100 years, the Duda enterprise is actively involved in promoting celery, hopefully opening sales in areas where it has not been traditionally accepted. Through its extensive breeding program it is developing celery that is sweeter, with longer stalks and higher production per acre than has been traditional.
A pleasantly surprising marketing phenomenon overtook the industry last Spring when a few celebrities and notables discovered and shared the health and energy-giving benefits of celery juice. Suppliers were challenged to meet the demand, and delighted as it continued at a moderate pace Demand for juice outdistanced the traditional sales spurt that occurs for celery again just before Easter.
Celery producers are breeding for and expecting consumers to look for stalks that are longer than they’ve been used to, a sweeter taste and no stringiness. Each bite or sliced bit should come off its stalk clean, crisp and crunchy. The product offers the traditional health and nutritional values typical of fresh, green vegetables, with a special crunch. And the juice, which might reach an even higher popularity peak this spring, offers a mildly sweet taste and a clean and invigorating quality.
For thousands of Californians celery offers a special benefit that doesn’t cost them a penny. They might feel better and even enjoy life more by simply acknowledging – to themselves if nobody else – the joy and pride in the state’s production of another gigantic, healthful and economically powerful agricultural crop. It contributes to the pleasure and good health of millions
And just in case the patriotic, moral, taste and health attributes fail to ignite sales records, the ancient belief that celery has aphrodisiac qualities can be emphasized. That should empty the snack bowls at the Super Bowl parties faster than a last-minute Hail Mary pass.