With many California farmers thinking they are too busy to get involved in political activity it’s not surprising that the industry is beset by regulations and procedures that are restrictive, demanding and costly.
But others in the farm community can recall at the snap of your fingers what was good, bad or indifferent about the responses and actions of governors back to Edmund G. Brown through Pete Wilson, George Duekmejian, and the separated four terms of Jerry Brown. With crops ripening, irrigation water limited and pests on the attack, political issues sometimes get pushed to the back burner.
A number of California agricultural organizations and associations are front and center in regard to issues, candidates and other personnel. They are especially careful to include farmer members from all of the geographic areas where their particular crops or products are produced, and those who are familiar with all aspects of production and distribution from growing, processing, eventual sales and export.
Politicians in Sacramento and Washington, DC are unceasingly aware of the presence and the preferences of the California Farm Bureau Federation. Its presence in an impressive building in Sacramento and its on-the-scene activities, personal contact with legislators, longstanding acquaintance with all agricultural issues and its commanding membership which includes a large majority of the state’s farmers makes it a strong and vocal influence for all issues of farming and ranching.
Other organizations with effective but narrower gauge political interests include Western Growers, representing vegetable growers primarily, but a wider constituency and the basic issues of food production and distribution, citizenship and a free enterprise economy. The California Fresh Fruit Ass’n. obviously reflects and expresses the concerns of table grape and tree fruit growers. Both organizations stand on long histories of performance and effectiveness.
Several of the state’s commodity groups maintain organizations or typical trade associations structured to speak for them – to politicians and the public – about their industries’ issues and needs. They assist and encourage their members to make contact and voice their concerns to their local politicians and on a broader scale to political leaders of specific legislation or issues. The citrus industry, cattlemen and dairymen are notable examples.
Many other agricultural organizations at both the state and local levels maintain political and leadership groups within their membership, offering training and awareness regarding political issues and personnel. Their presence adds strength to the parent groups’ expression and actions regarding state and national political issues as well as local ones.
Several farm-centered groups offer their members leadership training, with political awareness and protocol as basic content. The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation has just selected 30 leaders for an intense two-year course of foreign travel and training that includes a political emphasis, its fifty third group of highly qualified trainees.
On two occasions in the past 50 years the state’s farm community has pulled together with total commitment to resist issues that threatened the state industry’s stability and stature. The first occurred in 1976, just one year after the state’s law allowing farm workers to vote secretly to say whether or not they wanted to be represented by a union. The proposition in question would have locked the law into the state constitution, making it next to impossible to amend or improve. It was defeated almost two to one by a determined and resolute farm industry.
The second test came in the eighties, when a proposal and language sought to restrict the use of a certain class of agricultural chemicals. It proceeded to the ballot, farmers campaigned against it, and it was defeated. When farmers and their organizations get serious about campaigning and voting they create favorable results.
