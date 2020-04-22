A Voice of Reason: An Introduction to Libertarianism

The Libertarian Party is the third largest and fastest growing political party in the United States. It was founded in 1971 on the basic ideas of Libertarianism. In 2016, the Libertarian presidential candidate, Gary Johnson, received over 4 million votes nationwide. In 2006, over 13,400,000 votes were cast for Libertarian candidates nationwide. The Libertarian Party is the first political party in the United States to have a female candidate on its presidential ticket (who was also the first woman to receive an electoral vote in the electoral college). We have over 230 elected officials nationwide, including California’s own Jeff Hewitt, who is currently elected to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.
However, despite these milestones, very few Americans know what the Libertarian Party stands for. In these unprecedented times, we are going to try to change that, at least for the readers of the Hanford Sentinel, in this weekly column.
But today, for this first column, we will provide its readers with the basics of the principles of the Party.
The Libertarian Party has long been called the “Party of Principle” because while its platform has changed over the years since its foundation, its Statement of Principles has remained unchanged since 1974. The Statement of Principles was adopted at the 1974 national convention in Dallas, Texas, and reads as follows:
We, the members of the Libertarian Party, challenge the cult of the omnipotent state and defend the rights of the individual.
We hold that all individuals have the right to exercise sole dominion over their own lives, and have the right to live in whatever manner they choose, so long as they do not forcibly interfere with the equal right of others to live in whatever manner they choose.
Governments throughout history have regularly operated on the opposite principle, that the State has the right to dispose of the lives of individuals and the fruits of their labor. Even within the United States, all political parties other than our own grant to government the right to regulate the lives of individuals and seize the fruits of their labor without their consent.
We, on the contrary, deny the right of any government to do these things, and hold that where governments exist, they must not violate the rights of any individual: namely, (1) the right to life—accordingly we support the prohibition of the initiation of physical force against others; (2) the right to liberty of speech and action—accordingly we oppose all attempts by government to abridge the freedom of speech and press, as well as government censorship in any form; and (3) the right to property—accordingly we oppose all government interference with private property, such as confiscation, nationalization, and eminent domain, and support the prohibition of robbery, trespass, fraud, and misrepresentation.
Since governments, when instituted, must not violate individual rights, we oppose all interference by government in the areas of voluntary and contractual relations among individuals. People should not be forced to sacrifice their lives and property for the benefit of others. They should be left free by government to deal with one another as free traders; and the resultant economic system, the only one compatible with the protection of individual rights, is the free market.
This Statement of Principles sums up the philosophy and platform of the Libertarian Party. Over the coming weeks, we will use these philosophies to address the issues facing our community. We will talk about why we support the legalization of backyard chickens in Hanford, why we oppose gun control measures in California, and why we support legalization of cannabis throughout the United States, along with numerous other ideas to address our community’s concerns.
The Libertarian Party of Kings County has been active in our community since 2016. Its current Chair is Kalish Morrow, who has filed her intention to run for Hanford City Council in District B this year. The Libertarian Party of Kings County has been holding its monthly meetings at the Kings Gun Center in Hanford, California, up until the shelter-in-place orders in response to the COVID-19 threat. We are currently holding our meetings online using Zoom. Our next meeting is scheduled for May 3, 2020, at 3 p.m.
You can learn more about us by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lpkingscounty.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!