Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

Wine grape harvest is in full swing now, thanks to the record-breaking heat we all experienced during the start of September. All in all, our vines held up pretty week considering we had daytime temperatures ranging from 115 in Santa Ynez to 103 in Santa Maria.

Usually, a heat wave in our area lasts two to three days, not the 10-plus days we just experienced. Even the promised cool down of last Saturday wasn’t that cool, thanks to the moisture from tropical storm Kay. There was still a heat advisory in place over the weekend. Lets see what the rest of September brings us weatherwise.

The Labor Day holiday, which we recently celebrated, is traditionally the beginning of a split 15-day dove season, which was just downright hot. Our son Clayton came home from Fresno State to help dad get a few doves to cook out on the barbecue over the weekend.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

