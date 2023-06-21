As policymakers seek ways to prevent young people from using tobacco and nicotine, different jurisdictions are experimenting with various approaches. The banning of flavored nicotine products is gaining popularity in restrictive states. However, implementing this strategy in Massachusetts and California has resulted in significant challenges, which can distract from the essential task of preventing illegal sales.

A more effective strategy could involve neither banning flavored nicotine delivery products nor implementing new measures but rather applying a proven and successful method of preventing youth from accessing tobacco and nicotine products.

July marks the 31st anniversary of the Synar Amendment, the first federal law requiring states to enact legislation to curb illicit tobacco sales to minors, to qualify for federal substance abuse funding. Additionally, it has been five years since the implementation of Tobacco 21, a federal law that raised the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21.

Robert Maples is known as the “Dean of the Synar lobby,” which ensured the passage of the Synar Amendment in 1992 and created the Under 18/No Tobacco responsible tobacco retailing training program. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

