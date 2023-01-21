This month, I was sworn in to my new term in Congress representing the hard-working families, innovative businesses, and beautiful communities of the Central Coast.
And while the control of the House and Senate is now divided between our nation’s two parties, I remain optimistic about my ability to continue delivering for our region. I want to take a moment to share with you why I believe this year can still be one of progress for our most pressing challenges.
First and foremost, my time serving the Central Coast has come in all manner of Congresses – from unified Republican control when I first took office to the past two years of narrow Democratic majorities, and divided control in between. In short: I have seen Washington gridlock up close and have developed strategies to navigate it to continue delivering for our region.
In addition, Congress has on its to-do list three important pieces of legislation that we have to routinely refresh every one to five years – and all three happen to be on the committees that I proudly serve on.
The Farm Bill, written by the Agriculture Committee every five years, governs both the policies that affect our nation’s farms and the support of our food security programs like SNAP and WIC.
With the Central Coast’s key position as an agricultural powerhouse, I will proudly advocate for our farmers, farmworkers, and working families in need as we write this critical bill.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization and the Water Resources Development Act are also on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s agenda this term – and between historic drought and snarled travel of this past holiday season, I probably don’t need to spend too much time emphasizing how important those bills are for Californians.
And finally, our yearly defense policy bill (the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA) will be before the House Armed Services Committee – and as I have for every year since I’ve been in Congress, I will continue to work across the aisle to ensure our servicemembers, veterans, military families, and key installations like Vandenberg are supported by this consistently bipartisan legislation.
While these are critical bills, this is not the only work to be done, because creating new laws is only part of my job as the Central Coast’s representative. Another is making sure that the laws we’ve already created are working as intended. And after one of the most productive Congresses in modern history these past two years, there is plenty of work left to do ensuring these laws deliver as promised for you.
It may be hard to believe, but this past Congress delivered (often in a bipartisan way) some of the most landmark achievements since the 1960s.
We passed the largest investment in climate action in U.S. history – a law that starting this year provides a wide range of tax incentives and credits to lower your energy costs and help you add energy efficient appliances while creating new good-paying jobs (you can visit Energy.gov to learn more).
That law also includes the first-ever cap on insulin prices for U.S. seniors, tax credits to lower health care premiums for millions, funding to combat wildfire and drought, and my long-championed priority of giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices!
We also passed a generational investment in revitalizing our infrastructure with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – which has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Central Coast roads, bridges, highways, airports, transit, clean water, and wildfire resiliency projects.
I will continue working to deliver future investments and new jobs from this law, like those to expand access to high-speed internet, and ensure they are approved as quickly and efficiently as possible.
I also proudly helped create the first federal gun safety law in 30 years, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which included my bill aimed at expanding states’ use and training of lifesaving "red flag" laws.
My Extreme Risk Protection Order Act was first introduced after the tragic mass shooting in Isla Vista, and by getting it signed into law we will help states adopt and train folks to utilize these temporary restraining orders that remove guns from those who pose a risk to themselves or others.
We also passed the largest expansion of veterans health benefits in decades, the largest-ever investment in strengthening U.S. supply chains of semiconductors by creating jobs that will make these chips here at home, the first-ever legislative recognition of marriage equality, and a much-needed overhaul of our maritime oversight rules in the midst of terrible supply chain disruptions.
Congress also passed other laws that I proudly led to expand disability and retirement benefits for federal firefighters and update 150-year-old maritime accident statutes after the 2019 Conception boat fire proved that they were outdated and depriving victims’ families of just compensation.
Here’s the bottom line: these new laws, combined with the ones that we are required to write over the next two years, will improve the quality of life on the Central Coast. And I will continue working to build on these recent successes to tackle the challenges still facing our nation – curbing inflation, lowering the cost of living, and fighting back against attacks on fundamental rights like abortion and asylum.
It has been my privilege working on your behalf, and I look forward to continuing to do so in the coming term.
Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.