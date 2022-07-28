Abortion regulation is an intractable problem mainly because no one knows the true nature of reality. Differing opinions about the existence and nature of God, the human soul, objective morality and other “first principles” lead to irreconcilable opinions about abortion.

If Congress, state legislators and judges want to address abortion now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, they will need to address various difficult questions. The primary question is how the government should balance the rights of a pregnant woman with the rights of the preborn developing in her womb when those rights conflict.

Specifically, given that (1) each human being originates at conception and (2) development in the womb is the first stage of each human being’s life, when does each person first acquire rights under the law, including the right to life? At conception? At birth? At some point in-between? Or at some point after birth?

Mark Burton is the author of “Federal Cooperative Healthcare” and “The Most Important Question in the World,” which examines the nature of reality and what we can know with certainty. 

