No poison better exemplifies the chemical industry’s ironclad control over U.S. oversight of pesticides than the ongoing use of paraquat.

The toxic herbicide has been banned in 58 countries due to its well-documented links to Parkinson’s disease, cancer and reproductive health. Yet in the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency last year reapproved paraquat for another 15 years, sanctioning the annual use of more than 10 million pounds on crops like citrus, almonds, artichokes, garlic, pears, strawberries and grapes.

Nowhere are paraquat’s harms more concerning than in California where farmers used more than 1.3 million pounds of the pesticide in 2018, with over three-quarters used in eight San Joaquin Valley counties alone.

Jonathan Evans is the environmental health legal director for the Center for Biological Diversity. J.W. Glass is the EPA policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

