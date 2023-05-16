Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Twelve years ago, after weeks of public saber-rattling and secret negotiations, then-Gov. Jerry Brown announced a deal to settle a high-stakes feud between online retailing behemoth Amazon and retail stores, particularly Walmart, over taxation.

The retailers had complained that while they had to collect sales taxes from their customers, Amazon didn’t collect such taxes and therefore had an unfair competitive advantage.

The issue came to a head when the Legislature passed and Brown signed a bill requiring Amazon and other online sellers to collect sales taxes. Amazon, which had been planning to build huge fulfillment centers to serve California customers, threatened to abandon the state and spent several million dollars to qualify a referendum that would overturn the new law.

