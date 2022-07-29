“Terry” was my first hoarder client. About 50 years old, he worked as a custodian at a high school in a small town not far from where I was living at the time.

He was a genuinely nice guy and proud of his collection of washing machines from the 1940s onward.

Now, “collectibles” to some people are pure junk to others and to Terry’s neighbors, his front and back yard, as well as the inside of his rented home had become a dangerous junkyard, complete with rats and other vermin that freely roamed the property.

