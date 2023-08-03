I support the Endangered Species Act (ESA) as originally construed in 1973. That is, every effort should be made to ensure that no species goes extinct by way of hunting, pollution, reckless endangerment, and the like.

Albeit, the ESA has morphed into a bludgeon used against property owners even when a species is neither endangered nor near the property in question, but that is a story for another day.

Bald eagles, the national bird and symbol of the United States, were the original poster child for the ESA as they were the very first species listed. Nonetheless, the county planning commission is set to lay out some dead eagles on the altar of renewable energy in the form of massive wind turbines in the Lompoc valley. How so?

Andy Caldwell is COLAB Executive Director and a local radio talk show host.

Tags

Recommended for you