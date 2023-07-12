One of the murkier aspects of congressional Republicans' investigation of President Biden's financial history concerns an allegation that Biden, when he was vice president, accepted a $5 million bribe from the corrupt Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

The alleged scheme also involved Biden's son Hunter. Burisma, of course, was the company that for a time paid Hunter Biden about $1 million a year to do mostly nothing.

At issue is something called a form FD-1023, an FBI document that is said to "memorialize a confidential human source's conversations with a foreign national who claimed to have bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden," in the words of Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Recommended for you