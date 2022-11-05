If, as expected, Republicans win back one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the most significant impact could well be summed up in two words: judges and subpoenas.

Since President Biden has two more years in office and Democrats will certainly maintain a veto-proof margin in the Senate, even a Republican sweep would not lead to much meaningful legislation. As John Pitney Jr., a politics professor at Claremont McKenna College in California, told U.S. News, expect "a lot of messaging -- not a lot of actual lawmaking."

Even if they control only one chamber, however, the GOP could name committee chairs, hold hearings, question witnesses, demand documents and generally use their position to bedevil the Biden administration with endless inquiries.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

