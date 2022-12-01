For several months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has waged a war of words on California’s petroleum industry, accusing it of price-gouging and asking the Legislature to impose a tax on its soaring profits.

“Big oil is ripping people off at the pump, and they’re making more in profits off of Californians than in any other state — that’s why we need a price gouging penalty to hold them accountable and get these profits into your pockets,” Newsom said on Oct. 27 as he summarized what he said were huge increases in third quarter profits.

“These record profits came as Californians saw price hikes at the pump despite the cost of crude oil going down and no change in state taxes or fees,” Newsom continued. “Instead, the cost of gasoline skyrocketed purely because refineries wanted to put more in their own pockets.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

