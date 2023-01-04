The guest editorial in the Dec. 30 edition entitled "Trump indictment could damage democracy" causes me to wonder what our nation has become.
The Wall Street Journal asks, what is this supposed to accomplish? The simple answer is that it proves no one is above the law. Everyone from the poorest to the richest and most powerful, including an ex-President of the United States, will receive the same treatment under the enforcement of the law.
The bipartisan House Committee did a great job of providing the citizens of the U.S. with a solid background as to what happened leading up to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the events at the Capitol, and the consequences following the insurrection.
You will note the Commission only made a referral to the Justice Department for potential indictments, and it is up to the Justice Department to take whatever legal actions they deem appropriate.
Attorney General Garland has appointed Mr. Jack Smith to continue the Justice Department's investigation and also consider the Commission's recommendation. His team has more power than the Commission in issuing subpoenas of the ex-President and members of the House and Senate.
Several members of the Legislative Branch of government have determined it is more important to protect the ex-President than it is to uphold their oaths to protect and defend the Constitution and the nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
The writers of the editorial state, "The Justice Department's job isn't to police partisan deceit as criminal conspiracy." I believe the Justice Department must root out all law violations and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.
The statements about moving forward and not prosecuting the ex-President are in error. To not fully prosecute to the fullest extent of the law would be de-facto acceptance of this policy.
The statement, "But Justice must balance a decision to indict Trump with the risk of setting a momentous precedent: prosecuting a former President against a current President." This is a false argument in which they are saying a former President found guilty of violating the law gets a free pass.
It is a far better deterrent for future candidates running afoul of the law to realize they will be going to prison.
We must return to being a nation abiding by the Constitution and laws of the United States of America applied fairly and equally to all.
Jim Maciel is a Hanford resident.