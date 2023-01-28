There’s growing alarm that the top-down push for America to transition to renewable energy is surgically dismantling our existing electrical grid and its capacity to provide reliable power when needed.

Blackouts in California and Texas weren’t anomalies. As one energy regulator warned, there should have been a national wakeup call for a system in crisis. From one coast to the other, the nation’s power supply is getting increasingly thin and less stable. The North American Electricity Reliability Corp., which oversees the electric grid’s reliability, is sounding an ever-louder alarm that we’re stumbling into a wholly avoidable but perilous situation.

According to NERC’s winter reliability assessment, Texas, the Northeast, the Midwest and the Southeast are all at high risk of emergency operating conditions, with a chance for blackouts in New England during the coldest days of winter now registering as a shockingly high probability. One leading author of the NERC winter assessment told reporters, “The system hasn’t been stressed in this manner in the past and probably, more importantly, it hasn’t been as widespread.”

Matthew Kandrach is president of Consumer Action for a Strong Economy. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you