In a recently published guest editorial from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the writer attempts to make the case that holding Donald Trump accountable, and indicting him on 37 charges related to his handling of classified documents, is “damaging to democracy” because it can be viewed as weaponization of the Department of Justice (DOJ) by President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Special Counsel Jack Smith against a declared candidate running for President.
The writer fails to mention that Trump’s indictments are a result of the findings of a grand jury made up of regular citizens that believe the evidence presented by career federal prosecutor Jack Smith shows criminality worthy of indictment and a trial in a federal court.
Biden and Garland were not involved in the grand jury’s deliberation of Trump’s alleged crimes and subsequent federal indictment. The DOJ, Garland, and special counsel Smith are merely doing their job and following the recommendations of the grand jury.
Smith even decided to hold the trial in South Florida where Trump maintains immense popularity in order to avoid the appearance of DOJ weaponization.
To claim holding Trump accountable is worse than the crimes he publicly admitted committing during his CNN townhall debacle.
The writer indicates that because Trump is a Republican candidate for office he is a victim of an unsubstantiated conspiracy by Biden, Garland and Smith to hurt Trump’s campaign and therefore should not be indicted.
The writer’s argument purporting DOJ weaponization is partisan political speculation with no legal relevance in a federal court and appeals to and is believed only by Trump and his supporters.
Americans living in reality believe facts matter, and contend that if Trump is not guilty, let him prove it under oath, in front of a jury, in federal court. Not indicting Trump would convey to the world Trump is above the law, and that alone would irreparably damage our already fragile reputation as an exceptional example of democracy.
The writer also attempts to use false equivalent “whataboutisms” to minimize the severity of Trump’s confessed criminal behavior. Mentioning Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as Secretary of State (of which she was exonerated) but failing to mention that Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy inadvertently admitted to a politically motivated Benghazi investigation in order to hurt her poll numbers and damage her Presidential campaign is disingenuous and hypocritical.
Biden’s revelation of having classified documents is still under investigation, but shows he voluntarily admitted he had them and has shown complete cooperation with the special counsel in returning all documents and being transparent.
Trump’s former VP Mike Pence also had classified documents, but, just like President Biden he was transparent and cooperated fully with the special counsel and has been exonerated.
It is worthy noting and repeating (again) had Trump shown the same cooperation, transparency, and honesty as both Biden and Pence, he would not be facing an indictment. Do we really want a President with such poor and willfully ignorant judgement?
The writer claims, “It was once unthinkable in America that the government’s awesome power of prosecution would be turned on a political opponent. That seal has now been broken.”
The editorial writer’s accusation aimed at the Biden administration can also be applied to Republican Jim Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee and Republican Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Both are weaponizing their “awesome power of prosecution” to go after and destroy the declared Democrat 2024 Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son with a conspiracy of unverified, unsubstantiated, unfounded, and fabricated accusations of criminal behavior.
Comer and Jordan have not been able to prove anything, except that they appear to be foolish unapologetic buffoons for Trump.
Finally, the editorial writer expects Americans to excuse Trump’s attempt to steal classified documents by blindly assuming “Trump did not accept a bribe or betray secrets to Russia.”
How can anyone but Trump know for sure?
“The FBI recovered (all) the missing documents when it (searched) Mar-a-Lago (with a subpoena and judge-approved legal warrant), so presumably there are no more secret attack plans for Trump to show off.”
Only a trial could provide proof of the veracity of the editorial writer’s blind assumptions.
The Wall Street Journal editorial writer's criticisms of Trump’s indictments are unconvincing, an insult to the rule of law, an extremest perversion of the U.S. Constitution, and can result in Republican induced damage to American democracy. More reason to vote Democrat.
Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.