For voters who reside in the new 22nd Congressional District who are interested in water, the choice for whom they should vote is clear — Congressman David Valadao.
From his first election to Congress in 2012, David has been a strong advocate for the water supplies needed to sustain irrigated agricultural in the San Joaquin Valley. In every Congress, David introduced bills to restore water supplies cut by federal regulation; brought congressional leaders and cabinet members to the Valley so that they could see firsthand the devastation and human suffering caused by inadequate water supplies; engaged with federal agencies, in both Republican and Democrat administrations, to bring more water to the Valley; and, obtained funding for water supply infrastructure projects.
David played a key role in legislation that brought more water to Central Valley farmers. According to a modeling analysis prepared by a large water district on the westside of the Valley, the provisions in the Western Water Infrastructure Improvements (WIIN) Act of 2016 would increase average Central Valley Project (CVP) exports for farmers in the Valley by more than 300,000 acre-feet.
That is equivalent to an average allocation increase of 15 to 20% for Valley farmers served by the CVP. David, along with other members of Congress, worked closely with the Trump administration to ensure that the operational flexibility provided by the WIIN Act was incorporated into new biological opinions, issued by the Bureau of Reclamation in 2019.
The 2019 biological opinions are still in place, but the Biden administration and Sacramento environmentalists are actively reviewing and attempting to reverse them. It is critical that the 22nd Congressional District be represented by someone who understands the significance of those opinions for our agricultural producers and fights to keep them in place. David is that person.
For the last decade, political pundits have asked how could David, a Republican, win in a congressional district that is overwhelmingly Democrat?
Local voters know the answer.
David was born, raised, and educated in the district. David knows the issues that are important to Valley residents and has demonstrated an ability to find real solutions to those issues working with other elected officials, regardless of their party affiliation.
Voters in the district know that David will work for them whether they are Republican or Democrat. Redistricting has made it more difficult for a Republican to win in this new congressional district, and it would be a mistake to abandon a person who has demonstrated an ability to produce real solutions, real results, on water and other important issues. David has demonstrated that he is the only Republican who can win the general election.
It is also important to remember that if David is reelected and Republicans regain control of the House, David will be in a unique position to push harder for the restoration of water supplies.
David is a member of the Appropriations Committee, which through the appropriations process can affect substantive changes in how federal laws are implemented and our tax dollars are spent.
I have every confidence that as a member of the majority party on that powerful committee, David will, as he has done previously, find creative ways to protect and restore water supplies that are so critical to everyone who lives and works in the Valley.
You can be angry that David made a vote you don’t agree with, but personally, that single vote is not going to dissuade me from supporting a solid conservative who has worked tirelessly to improve water supplies for the Valley.
Consider that vote demonstrates David’s willingness do what he believes is right, regardless of the political party. Isn’t that what we want in our congressman? And please also consider that in the general election, it is a black or white question. Which party do you want representing the 22nd Congressional District?
David has a strong record on water. David has a strong record on every other issue important to residents of the Valley. David has earned and deserves our continued support.