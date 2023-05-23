Vaccination is one of the true wonders of humanity, having saved more lives than any other medical invention and providing population-level control of diseases that once ran rampant. Yet, we often fail to appreciate how fundamentally they have changed human life for the better.

At the turn of the last century, infectious diseases caused more than one-third of all deaths in the U.S., killing a greater proportion of people than cancer and heart disease do now. Today, vaccines have made common diseases like diphtheria, typhoid, measles, and whooping cough virtually extinct. Every year through the 20th century, they made more than a million Americans sick. Today, that number has dropped by 98 percent.

The picture is even more dramatic when we look at the poorer parts of the world. Smallpox was one of the world’s most serious infectious diseases, killing indiscriminately for millennia before being finally eradicated in 1977 thanks to a vaccine. It killed some 300 million people over the 20th century, and without the vaccine, just this one disease might still kill 5 million people each year.

Bjorn Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. His new book is "False Alarm — How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor, and Fails to Fix the Planet." He wrote this for InsideSources.com

