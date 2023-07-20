Food companies shouldn’t be allowed to sell products in the U.S. made with toxic chemicals while they sell the same products in other countries without them.

Yet that’s exactly what happens with certain candies, baked goods and beverages. Manufacturers ship products with safer ingredients to other countries while the inferior versions containing harmful chemicals and additives are sold every day in America.

A bill by Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, a Woodland Hills Democrat, would prohibit the use of five toxic chemicals found in candies such as Skittles and Sour Patch Kids. Recent scientific evidence has linked certain food additives to serious health problems, including higher risk of cancer, nervous system damage, hyperactivity and other neurological problems.

Brian Ronholm is the director of food policy at Consumer Reports.

