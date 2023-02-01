Headlines since the September release of student assessment results on the NAEP test, the Nation’s Report Card, have loudly echoed the devastating degree of learning loss children experienced during the pandemic’s disruption to schools.

The loss is real, and schools are using numerous strategies to make up for the losses. While NAEP can compare results over two assessments, in 2019 and 2022, the state has additional data, including assessment results for 2019, 2021 and 2022.

While these results show a similar drop from 2019, they also show the start of recovery from 2021 to 2022.

Frank Edelblut is commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education. 

