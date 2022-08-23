When California voters passed Proposition 13, the state’s iconic property tax limit, in 1978, it was merely the opening salvo of a decades-long political war over curbing the ability of state and local governments to impose taxes.

The latest of many battles over tax limits occurred just two years ago, when voters rejected an effort to modify Proposition 13 by making it easier to raise taxes on commercial property.

As officials fashioned new ways to raise revenues without violating Proposition’s 13’s strictures, anti-tax groups countered with new ballot measures to prohibit or limit them and were largely successful.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Tags

Recommended for you