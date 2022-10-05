I used to think self-styled "progressives" and Black Lives Matter activists had coined the dumbest political slogan of the 21st century: "Defund the Police." Democratic strategist James Carville called it "the three worst words ever in the English language."

Not for nothing has President Joe Biden gone out of his way to declare, as reported by The New York Times' Charles Blow, that "when it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not 'defund the police.' It's 'fund the police.'"

Ordinary citizens may have mixed feelings about cops, but everybody wants help fast when they dial 911 — a point so elementary only the smuggest kind of intellectual could fail to understand it.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

