Time was when getting caught in a malicious lie about a rival would have ended an American politician's career. We no longer live that way. Just the other day, Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of falsehoods attacking President Joe Biden that would have shamed a carnival barker.

Speaking to a rally in South Dakota, Trump delivered a series of mocking claims, beginning with the allegation that the administration was using made-up jobs numbers: If you ask Trump, only 2.1 million jobs have been created during the president's 30 months in office. The actual statistics show somewhere over 13 million jobs -- along with near-record growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) during the recovery from the 2020 COVID slump.

Then Trump got personal. "He makes up these stories, like there's a picture of a fighter jet ... [mocking] 'I used to be a fighter jet pilot.' Then there's a picture of a truck. 'I used to drive a truck.' The worst is, did you ever see his golf swing? He said he's a 6-handicap! A 6-handicap is a good golfer. This guy can't hit a ball ... I think that's the greatest lie of all, if you want to know the truth."

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

