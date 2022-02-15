I started working part-time for The Sentinel in the early 1950s, minimum wage was 50 cents an hour. I worked a few hours after school, six days a week. That doesn’t sound like much, but I was able to support an automobile on that.
My job was taking papers from the press and counting and handing them to paperboys. I also addressed papers that went to the post office and delivered papers to newsstands, and the Wilton Hotel, which supplied papers to their guests. In those days the Whilton was very upscale.
I remember the first Christmas that I worked there, Publisher Sam Baubaire came through the shop with a handful of cash, handing it out to the employees, I got a five dollar bill, equivalent to about three days work.
The press that we had at the time was a Goss Cox-O-Type, flatbed, two units of eight pages each. A top speed of 2500 quarter folded papers an hour. Took about three hours for the daily press run.
As soon as The Sentinel was printed, all the folio lines were changed, datelines with tomorrow’s date, page one masthead and the radio logs and comics page. Then tomorrow morning’s Hanford Journal was printed. It went by mail and was delivered next morning. The Journal was discontinued in June 1955.
We also printed a weekly paper, The Kings County News. It was a general distribution paper supported entirely by ads. It was delivered by mail to everyone on Wednesdays. The main ads were the groceries and it had local stories picked up from the previous week’s Sentinel.
As a mailer, my official position, I had nothing to do while the changes were going on. I started helping with the changes. Also, there was a machine called an Elrod stripcaster which everyone hated because it was hard to work and it would burn you. I learned to start it. Sort of funny now, they would say, “get the kid to start the Elrod.” That was me. I was 16 years old at the time. Today OSHA would have a fit.
I recall Harold Newton, a classy elderly gentleman who wore a tweed jacket with leather elbow patches, always had a pipe in his hand and wore a fedora on the back of his head, walking past one day when I was starting the Elrod.
“Young man, we got that machine in 1916, it has served us well, treat it well and it will serve you well,” Newton said. Put his pipe in his mouth and walked away. He was the walking historian of The Sentinel. Little did I realize at the time that would be me 50 or 60 years from then.
What I was doing did have its rewards however, the day after I graduated high school I had a full time job as an apprentice printer.
The Sentinel was at the forefront of technology, when in 1948 it was the first newspaper west of the Mississippi River to acquire TTS tape-driven Linotype machines. There were three machines that automatically set type from a paper tape. TTS paper tape-driven machines, although not Linotype, were still being used in 1986 when the all-computer system came aboard.
1955 was a banner year, when The Sentinel acquired a rotary cylinder press. This was a much faster press with a top speed at close to 20,000 20-page papers an hour. We also got two new Blue Streak Comet Linotype machines, which at the time were the fastest typesetters in the world at up to 12 lines a minute, and a new model 30 Linotype, for setting ads.
Labor Day weekend, 1961, The Sentinel outgrew its place on 7th Street and moved to the corner of 8th and Santa Fe. With that move the job shop, which did outside business printing, met its demise.
June 1966 was a really big year for The Sentinel. We got a brand new Mehle Goss Dexter rotary offset press. All of the Linotype machines were retired and we went to what is known as cold type. The quality of the print made a quantum leap.
The location on 8th Street was home until Feb. 21, 1991, when The Sentinel moved to its present location on 6th Street.
Through all of this I moved through the ranks, starting as a paperboy in 1949, moving to the mail room, then the print shop as an apprentice, which had a seven-year term. Finally, I was appointed mechanical superintendent in October 1969, a position I held for 30 years.
I saw a lot of changes in my tenure, Sam Baubaire, Earl Fenston, Richard Tilton, Jack Morgan and Neil Williams as publishers.
Owners were the Baubaire family, Earl Fenston, Scripps League, Pulitzer and Lee Enterprises.
I retired the last day of 1999, working my entire career at The Sentinel.
I enjoyed the challenges of production even when things didn’t go as envisioned, and retired having served in a satisfying career.