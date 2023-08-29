Latinos are already Republicans, Ronald Reagan used to say, they just don't know it yet.

That ancient but insightful cliche hovers over the 2024 election. True, Joe Biden has already beaten Donald Trump once, and since then, the apparently inevitable Republican nominee has been indicted on 91 criminal charges in four different cases.

Still, alarm bells keep ringing. And one of the loudest warns that Latino voters, the nation's fastest-growing ethnic group, are moving steadily away from the Democrats and toward the Republicans. If the next election is as close as the last two -- and it probably will be -- those voters could play a pivotal role, particularly in swing states like Arizona and Nevada.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

