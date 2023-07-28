Chris Sununu, the popular Republican governor of New Hampshire, says Donald Trump "cannot mathematically win in November" of next year.

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor now running for the Republican nomination, uses three words to describe Trump: "Loser, loser, loser."

They make a good case. In his two previous runs for the White House, Trump failed to attract even 47% of the vote, let alone a majority. His core supporters remain intensely loyal, but there are not enough of them to decide the election. If Trump opponents stay unified, it's hard to argue with Sununu's calculations.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

