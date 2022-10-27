Politicians can be Democrats, Republicans or independents. They can be liberal or conservative, smart or dull, honest or corrupt, effective or bumbling.

However, a very telling characteristic is whether they have a sense of personal identity independent of their political careers or their careers are their identity.

To the former, politics is civic duty, but doesn’t define them as human beings. Even if they lose office, they simply continue living their lives, with former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush as exemplary examples.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Recommended for you