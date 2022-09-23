Thomas Elias

Perhaps no California story this year was overblown more than a report from United Van Lines which seemed to show a huge outflow of California residents – into places like Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Surprisingly, the usual suspects in attracting emigrating Californians – Texas, Idaho and Arizona – did not finish in the top five in the moving van report.

Let’s make it clear: This was by no means a scientific study, as it used data only from one of the pricier movers, rather than including do-it-yourself numbers from outfits like U-Haul or Ryder, and also did not include numbers from any smaller operators.

